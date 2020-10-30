Note On Plans For Possible Big Matches For Roman Reigns

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a bit breaking down who could be the next challenger for Roman Reigns now that his program with Jey Uso has ended.

While it notes the brand has babyfaces like Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio, it offers an interesting note. It seems that WWE has no plans to bring back John Cena or Goldberg any time soon, not even to hot shot a match with them against Reigns. Cena previously fought Reigns at No Mercy 2017 after a memorable feud. Goldberg was set to face Reigns at this year’s Wrestlemania but COVID put a stop to that and he ended up facing Braun Strowman instead.