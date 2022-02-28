wrestling / News
Note On Plans For Title Unification Match At Wrestlemania
As previously noted, the match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is now being billed a title unification match. It will headline night two of Wrestlemania on April 3.
In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that the WWE will not have one champion that works both brands, even though it appears that way right now. It was stated that this match will be similar to the title unification match in 2001. That match featured Chris Jericho becoming the Undisputed Champion. Eventually, the World Heavyweight title was awarded to Triple H on RAW and both shows had their own top champion again.
Dave Meltzer stated that will be the situation here, and regardless of what happens at Wrestlemania, both RAW and Smackdown will have their own individual top champions.
