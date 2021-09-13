Note On Plans For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW And Who Might Appear (SPOILERS)

Fightful Select reports that as of noon ET today, Big E was planned for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Big E is reportedly set for “numerous” segments and will be “all over the show.” He is the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder, which allows him to go between brands. He has mentioned possibly cashing in on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in the past, but there’s no indication that will happen tonight.

The website adds that at one point, Samoa Joe was set to appear on tonight’s show, according to an original RAW script. It’s unknown what he was planned to do and if he’s still involved. The segment was said to be in regards to promoting the NXT relaunch tomorrow night.

Joe relinquished the NXT Championship yesterday due to injury.