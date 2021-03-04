Note On Plans For Two New Debuts At AEW Revolution, One Will Sign Multi-Year Contract

As reported last night, Paul Wight revealed that he was going to announce a “Hall of Fame worthy talent” that was coming to AEW at Sunday’s PPV Revolution. However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, this will not be the same as the mystery entrant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. However the final ladder match entrant will be a new signing, not someone already on the roster.

Meltzer admitted to not knowing who the new signings are, but said they are two different people and are both new to the company.

Tony Khan later confirmed this on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, noting: “[Wight] told the world, and it’s true, that there’s going to be a big star signed with AEW. He’s coming here and it’s absolutely true what Paul said, this Sunday, a major star in the world of wrestling. A huge, huge star is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW on Sunday at the pay-per-view. So, I can confirm what Paul said is true. And I’m not talking about the person in the ladder match. I’m talking about, you know, we have a fun sixth person in the ladder match, but the person that I’m saying is going to come and sign a multi-year contract with AEW, the person that Paul referenced, that’s not the sixth person in the ladder match. There’s two…you know that’s a different surprise.”

Khan noted the sixth competitor would be named at the PPV prior to the match.