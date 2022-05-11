Note On Plans For UpUpDownDown Return

A new report has some details on the plans for the return of UpUpDownDown. As reported last week, Xavier Woods announced the channel’s return after not posting new content in the previous month. Fightful Select reports that the returned channel will lack much of the cast that appeared on the show before the hiatus.

The report notes that some of the talent that appeared on the show had been brought back exclusively for work on the channel for the last run and that may be the case again. WWE is said to have liked Tyler Breeze’s work on the channel, and Breeze has not competed elsewhere since his WWE release.

On the other (more obvious) side, Adam Cole, Cesaro, and Mia Yim will not be back as Cole is in AEW now and Yim is signed to Impact. Cesaro has teased announcing his next move soon.

There’s no word yet on whether Woods was able to get a new deal for UpUpDownDown. The site has received word of some limitations that WWE wanted in place as to Woods’ G4 deal and who could appear on screen with him, specifically regarding wrestling talent from competing companies. There are few details on those limitations though at this time.