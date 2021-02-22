Note On Plans For Wrestlemania After Last Night’s WWE Title Change (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Miz won the WWE title last night at Elimination Chamber, but don’t expect him to remain champion for very long. WrestleVotes reports that as of now, Miz is currently not scheduled to be involved in the WWE title match at Wrestlemania. Bobby Lashley, who helped him win the belt last night, is.

It was previously noted that Miz is expected to have a match with Bad bunny at the April event, in what will likely be a tag match involving John Morrison and Damian Priest.