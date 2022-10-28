UPDATED: Conflicting Reports on Possible Big Program For Bray Wyatt Soon, Possible Spoilers On Tonight’s Smackdown Plans For Him

UPDATE: Fightful Select has a report that directly contradicts the WON, noting that according to their source, rumors of a program between Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns are false. They noted that they learned from the run with the Fiend and if Wyatt goes against Reigns right away, “where would we go from there?”

Meanwhile, there are plans for Wyatt to be integrated into both shows at tonight’s double Smackdown taping. The next bit has possible spoilers for tonight’s show.

SPOILERS: This will include parts of his past appearing in some of his segments. The rocking chair from his original run has been brought in. The Fiend mask will also be used, but it’s believed that it will be ripped up by Wyatt or someone else.

Original: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE may be considering a program between Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns in the future. The idea is that this could be the biggest program they’ve had in a while since Wyatt is currently a hot act.

Wyatt’s merchandise sales are now better than the Bloodline and ticket sales for shows that he may appear at have had late surges. As previously noted, Wyatt is listed internally as the #1 babyface on Smackdown, with Drew McIntyre falling to #2.