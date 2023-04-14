wrestling / News

Note on Possible Feud For Shinsuke Nakamura After WWE Return (SPOILERS)

April 14, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Shinsuke Nakamura Image Credit: WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to make his return to WWE on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Fightful Select reports that Nakamura is currently set to feud with Karrion Kross now that he’s back on WWE TV. WWE reportedly had a Nakamura-themed Tarot card created for Kross to use on tonight’s episode.

