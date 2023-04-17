Note On Possible First Feud For CM Punk After AEW Return

As noted earlier today, CM Punk is said to be headed back to AEW and will make his return on June 17, which will be the debut of AEW Collision. None of this has been confirmed by AEW and the June 17 date has not been announced. However, that is reportedly the plan. In the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Andrew Zarian noted that the plan for Punk upon his return is a feud with Chris Jericho.

According to the report, a sit-down meeting is set to happen with Punk, Jericho, AEW CEO Tony Khan, FTR and more. There’s no word on if The Elite will take part, but it was said that Punk wants that to happen. It was also noted earlier that the Young Bucks are reluctant.

If everyone is able to come to an agreement in the meeting, one of Punk’s first angles when he returns will be a feud with Jericho. FTR and the Jericho Appreciation Society could get involved later on.