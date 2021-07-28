wrestling / News
Note On Possible Location For WWE Queen of the Ring Finals
Two rumors appear to be converging to create one super rumor. It was noted earlier this week that WWE was planning to return to Saudi Arabia in October, possibly on Thursday, October 21. There have also been rumors that WWE is planning a Queen of the Ring tournament for that same month, kicking off on SmackDown on October 8 and Raw on October 11.
Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Wrestling podcast reports that the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament will likely be held in Saudi Arabia at the planned event there. WWE held the first women’s match in Saudi Arabia ever back at Crown Jewel 2019, where Natalya defeated Lacey Evans.
Hearing that the current plan is to hold the Queen of the Ring finals in Saudi Arabia in October. pic.twitter.com/aCdTlI12r3
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) July 28, 2021
