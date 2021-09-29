Note On Possible Match For Bryan Danielson At Tonight’s Dynamite Taping (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Both Fightful Select and Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast report that there will be a big match for Bryan Danielson for the AEW Dynamite and Rampage taping tonight in Rochester, New York. The match has yet to be announced. Fightful says it will be a member of the Elite, while Zarian says it will be Nick Jackson specifically. Either way, the match is set to air on Friday’s episode of Rampage.

Hearing Bryan Danielson vs Nick Jackson is set for Rampage this week. pic.twitter.com/ZQGd3VYsEo — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) September 29, 2021