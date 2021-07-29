Note On Possible Opponent For Jon Moxley At AEW All Out

During last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a promo on Hiroshi Tanahashi, who had challenged the winner of Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo earlier in the night.. That match will happen at NJPW Resurgence, and it led to Moxley claiming that Tanahashi had been ducking him.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Moxley recently went to Tony Khan and pushed for a match with a “top NJPW superstar” at AEW All Out. Khan liked the idea and put the plan into motion. It’s not confirmed that it will be Tanahashi, as Moxley also said that he had “challenges going unanswered” and had sent contracts to New Japan.