Note On Possible Plans For Elimination Chamber, Second Chamber Match Likely (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

At this time, only three matches are official for WWE Elimination Chamber on February 21, with only ten days left until the event. Those matches in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title (Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus), Asuka vs. Lacey Evans for the RAW Women’s title and Bobby Lashley vs. Matt Riddle vs. Keith Lee for the United States title.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there will be a second Chamber match on the show, and it will feature Roman Reigns defending the Universal title. At this time, Kevin Owens is the only obvious choice for the match.

More Smackdown matches will likely be announced tonight. Sasha Banks vs. Carmella may be likely, even after two straight PPV losses for the latter. Other possible matches include Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. the Street Profits for the Smackdown tag team titles, Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi & Lana for the women’s tag team titles and Big E vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title.