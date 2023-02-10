wrestling / News

Note on Possible Spoiler For Elimination Chamber and US Title Match

February 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Elimination Chamber Men's Image Credit: WWE

Austin Theory is set to defend the US title at WWE Elimination Chamber in the titular match, against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed and Montez Ford. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Theory taped a television show that won’t air until March. During his appearance, he is holding the US title belt. Elimination Chamber happens next Saturday, February 18.

Obviously, this does not mean that Theory will retain, but it is unlikely he would have had the belt on a taped appearance if he was going to lose it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Elimination Chamber, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading