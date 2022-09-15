Note On Possible Spoiler For Tomorrow Night’s WWE Smackdown

WWE will air a new live episode of Smackdown tomorrow night from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. PWInsider reports that Damage CTRL, which includes Bayley and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, are part of the creative plans for the show.

So far the only match announced is a 4-way to determine the #1 contenders to the Undisputed WWE tag team titles. That includes The New Day, The Street Profits, Los Lotharios and Alpha Academy.