Note On Possible Stipulation For Third Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Match

As previously reported, it’s believed that WWE will have the third match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at this year’s Summersam in Detroit. The two are 1-1 in their feud, as Rhodes won at Backlash and Lesnar won at Night of Champions.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there has been backstage talk of adding a stipulation to the match. One of the ideas that has been floated is a bullrope match. However, that is one of several ideas at this point and no final choice has been made yet.

Lesnar is currently scheduled to work several RAW tapings in July: the 7th in Baltimore, the 17th in Atlanta and the 31st in Houston.