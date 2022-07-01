Note On Possible Story Directions For Wrestlers In NXT 2.0

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on some of the creative discussion regarding the female wrestlers in WWE NXT 2.0.

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley are being considered for a tag team. There had been hints on television several weeks ago, but not recently.

There has also been talk of having Cora Jade turn heel on Roxanne Perez. The two are set to team up at the Great American Bash to challenge Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles.