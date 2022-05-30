wrestling / News
Note On Potential Date For AEW Grand Slam 2022
May 30, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Tony Khan announced that AEW would once again hold their Grand Slam event in New York City this year. A date and a venue were not announced but it was believed it would be in Arthur Ashe Stadium again.
In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the show will happen at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and it will happen in mid-September on a Wednesday. The venue has already been booked.
More Trending Stories
- Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW
- Lance Storm Thinks Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Fell Victim to WWE’s ‘All or Nothing’ Mentality
- Note On Why WWE Pulled Sasha Banks and Naomi Merchandise Following Suspension, They Are Reportedly Not Being Paid