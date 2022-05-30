wrestling / News

Note On Potential Date For AEW Grand Slam 2022

May 30, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Tony Khan announced that AEW would once again hold their Grand Slam event in New York City this year. A date and a venue were not announced but it was believed it would be in Arthur Ashe Stadium again.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the show will happen at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and it will happen in mid-September on a Wednesday. The venue has already been booked.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestle Grand, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading