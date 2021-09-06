Note On Potential Location Change For AEW Full Gear

As previously reported, AEW officially announced that AEW Full Gear would be moving from November 6 to November 13, with Tony Khan confirming that the change was due to UFC 268 being scheduled for the same day. However, that may not be the only change for the pay-per-view.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the “word making the rounds” on Sunday was that St. Louis will no longer be the site of AEW Full Gear.

Instead, the show will reportedly likely be held somewhere in the Midwest, with Minneapolis being discussed as a possible destination.

Khan stated after AEW All Out that he couldn’t get into the specifics of where Full Gear would be held, but he did note that the Rampage prior to the pay-per-view will still be in St. Louis.