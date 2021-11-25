Note On Producers For Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW

Fightful Select has some notes on the producers for Monday’s episode of RAW, including who handled which segments.

– Abyss and Kenn Doane produced Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn.

– Adam Pearce produced the Seth Rollins and Finn Balor segment.

– Abyss and Jimmy Wang Yang produced The Street Profits vs. AJ Styles & Omos.

– Petey Williams & Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio.