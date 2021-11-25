wrestling / News
Note On Producers For Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select has some notes on the producers for Monday’s episode of RAW, including who handled which segments.
– Abyss and Kenn Doane produced Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn.
– Adam Pearce produced the Seth Rollins and Finn Balor segment.
– Abyss and Jimmy Wang Yang produced The Street Profits vs. AJ Styles & Omos.
– Petey Williams & Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio.
More Trending Stories
- Insane Clown Posse Recall Working in WWE & WCW, Getting in Trouble For Doing A Moonsault
- Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins
- The Godfather Discusses Nearly Going to WCW and Joining the nWo
- The Undertaker Says Omos Is The Closest WWE Has Come To Recreating Andre the Giant