Note On Producers For WWE Raw Matches & Segments

November 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
A new report has revealed the producers for several of the matches and segments on last night’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on their respective segments:

* Abyss & Petey Williams produced RKBro & Street Profits vs. Dirty Dawgs, AJ Styles & Omos.
* Jason Jordon produced Adam Pearce’s announcement and Dominik Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley.
* Shane Helms and Jimmy Wang Yang produced Big E vs. Chad Gable.
* Adam Pearce produced Reginald vs. Drake Maverick.
* TJ Wilson, Pat Buck and Molly Holly produced the women’s Fatal Five-Way match.

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

