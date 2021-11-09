wrestling / News
Note On Producers For WWE Raw Matches & Segments
November 9, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has revealed the producers for several of the matches and segments on last night’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on their respective segments:
* Abyss & Petey Williams produced RKBro & Street Profits vs. Dirty Dawgs, AJ Styles & Omos.
* Jason Jordon produced Adam Pearce’s announcement and Dominik Mysterio vs. Bobby Lashley.
* Shane Helms and Jimmy Wang Yang produced Big E vs. Chad Gable.
* Adam Pearce produced Reginald vs. Drake Maverick.
* TJ Wilson, Pat Buck and Molly Holly produced the women’s Fatal Five-Way match.
