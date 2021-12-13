wrestling / News
Note On Producers For Last Week’s WWE SmackDown
December 13, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select has the details on the producers for last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which featured RKBro vs. The Usos vs. New Day in the main event and much more.
According to Fightful, here were the producers for the show:
* Sami Zayn and Brock Lesnar’s segment and RKBro vs. The Usos vs. New Day (Pat Buck and Michael Hayes)
* Toni Storm vs. Charlotte Flair and Naomi and Sonya Deville’s segment (TJ Wilson and Molly Holly)
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Shane Helms and Shawn Daivari)
* Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Los Lotharios (Ken Doane and Adam Pearce)
