Note On Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw Matches

December 10, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Fightful Select has the details for who produced the matches for this week’s Raw, which featured Becky Lynch defending the Raw Women’s title against Liv Morgan, Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match, and much more.

According to Fightful, here is the list of producers for the show:

* Seth Rollins’ promo and Big E vs. Kevin Owens (Shawn Daivari and Michael Hayes)

* Nikki ASH vs. Queen Zelina (Molly Holly)

* Street Profits vs. AJ Styles and Omos (Jamie Noble)

* Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop (Pat Buck)

* Finn Balor vs. T-Bar (Adam Pearce)

* Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan (TJ Wilson)

