wrestling / News
Note On Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw Matches
December 10, 2021 | Posted by
Fightful Select has the details for who produced the matches for this week’s Raw, which featured Becky Lynch defending the Raw Women’s title against Liv Morgan, Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match, and much more.
According to Fightful, here is the list of producers for the show:
* Seth Rollins’ promo and Big E vs. Kevin Owens (Shawn Daivari and Michael Hayes)
* Nikki ASH vs. Queen Zelina (Molly Holly)
* Street Profits vs. AJ Styles and Omos (Jamie Noble)
* Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop (Pat Buck)
* Finn Balor vs. T-Bar (Adam Pearce)
* Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan (TJ Wilson)
