Note On Producers For WWE Raw & SmackDown Prior To WrestleMania 38

Fightful Select has the details on the producers for last week’s go-home editions of WWE Raw and SmackDown prior to WrestleMania 38. Here are the list of producers for the segments and matches on each show:

Raw

* Rey Mysterio vs. Miz (Shane Helms)

* Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy (Shawn Daivari & Kenny Dykstra)

* Viking Raiders vs. Omos (Adam Pearce)

* 8-Woman Tag Team Match (Tyson Kidd & Molly Holly)

* Bianca Belair promo (Pat Buck)

* Ricochet vs. Austin Theory (Jamie Noble)

* Drew McIntyre vs. Moss & Corbin (Abyss)

* RKBro vs. Usos (Michael Hayes & Petey Williams)

SmackDown

* Andre The Giant Battle Royal (Jamie Noble & Petey Williams)

* Ricochet vs. Angel vs. Humberto (Abyss & Kenny Dykstra)

* Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Carmella & Zelina (Molly Holly & Tyson Kidd)

* Rick Boogs vs. Jimmy Uso (Michael Hayes & Shawn Daivari)

* 6-Man Tag (Michael Hayes & Daivari)

* Happy Talk (Abyss)

Additionally, the report has a few other production notes, including that Bobby Lashley was not listed on internal run sheets prior to his return, though it was “not a closely-guarded secret.”

Also, no producers for listed for the AJ Styles and Roman Reigns segments on Raw, while Xia Lia vs. Aliyah was scheduled as a dark match and produced by Molly Holly.