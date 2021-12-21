wrestling / News
Note On Producers For This Week’s Edition Of WWE Raw
Fightful Select has the details on the list of producers for this week’s WWE Raw, which featured Big E and Bobby Lashley teaming up to take on Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in the main event.
According to Fightful, here’s the list of producers for the show:
* A dark match with Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan (Jason Jordan)
* Big E & Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens (Michael Hayes and Jamie Noble)
* Rhea Ripley vs. Queen Zelina (TJ Wilson)
* Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler (Abyss and Kenny Dykstra)
* Randy Orton vs. Chad Gable (Shawn Daivari)
* Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory (Hurricane Helms)
* Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop (Pat Buck)
