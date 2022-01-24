Note on Producers For Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has details on who produced the segments from Friday’s episode of Smackdown. According to Fightful Select the producers were as follows:

* Michael Hayes: The segment with the Usos, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens; Owens & Rollins vs. The Usos; and the segment with Rick Boogs, Nakamura and Jeff Jarrett.

* Shane Helms: Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss

* Molly Holly: Aliyah vs. Natalya

* Petey Williams: Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios

* Pat Buck: Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair

* Adam Pearce and Kenny Dykstra: Sami Zayn/Johnny Knoxville segment

* Chris Parks: Sheamus vs. Ricochet