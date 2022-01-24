wrestling / News
Note on Producers For Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
January 23, 2022
A new report has details on who produced the segments from Friday’s episode of Smackdown. According to Fightful Select the producers were as follows:
* Michael Hayes: The segment with the Usos, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens; Owens & Rollins vs. The Usos; and the segment with Rick Boogs, Nakamura and Jeff Jarrett.
* Shane Helms: Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss
* Molly Holly: Aliyah vs. Natalya
* Petey Williams: Viking Raiders vs. Los Lotharios
* Pat Buck: Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair
* Adam Pearce and Kenny Dykstra: Sami Zayn/Johnny Knoxville segment
* Chris Parks: Sheamus vs. Ricochet