wrestling / News
Note On Production Ideas Pitched For Tomorrow’s WWE Day 1
December 31, 2021 | Posted by
WWE will hold their first PPV of 2022, Day 1, tomorrow night at the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, several presentation ideas have been pitched backstage regarding how the PPV will look and feel. These include different rope colors, mat colors, camera angles and more. However, all ideas pitched so far have been declined.
In coordination w/ the Day 1 theme, multiple presentation ideas were discussed regarding the look & feel of tomorrow’s PPV. Everything from different rope colors, mat colors, camera angles etc and from what I’m told ALL were declined. Sheesh.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 31, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart On What He’s Most Proud Of In His Wrestling Career, His Heel Run In WWE In 1997
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Could’ve Defeated WCW Without Steve Austin, Bret Hart’s Impact On Austin’s Rise To Stardom
- Tony Khan on the Talent He’s Excited to Feature in 2022, AEW’s Future Plans
- Former Ember Moon Reacts To Trending on Twitter, Says She Will Soon Be Free