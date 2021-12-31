Note On Production Ideas Pitched For Tomorrow’s WWE Day 1

WWE will hold their first PPV of 2022, Day 1, tomorrow night at the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, several presentation ideas have been pitched backstage regarding how the PPV will look and feel. These include different rope colors, mat colors, camera angles and more. However, all ideas pitched so far have been declined.

