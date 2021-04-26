Note On Randy Orton’s Status After Recent Injury On RAW

Randy Orton squared off against Riddle on last week’s edition of RAW, and Orton reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during the match. Fightful Select has more details on Orton’s status ahead of tonight’s RAW.

According to Fightful, Orton sustained a deep bruise in his shoulder area after the injury during the match, but at least initially, there didn’t seem to be any major damage that would keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

Fightful notes that there has been no update on whether that status has changed over the last several days after the initial injury.

Orton is not currently advertised to compete on tonight’s edition of RAW, which is scheduled to feature Bobby Lashley discussing his match at WrestleMania Backlash, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman vs. T-BAR and MACE, and more.