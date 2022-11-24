wrestling / News
Note On Reaction To People Close To CM Punk To The Elite Trolling
November 24, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, The Elite trolled CM Punk and Chicago fans during last night’s AEW Dynamite, with references to the former World Champion. Kenny Omega bit someone’s arm, then later hit the GTS for a two count. Meanwhile, Matt Jackson mocked Punk’s previous Buckshot Lariat attempts.
According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, people close to Punk were ‘not happy’ with the Elite’s actions mocking him.
Dave Meltzer said: “I know that there’s people close to CM Punk that were, boy, they were not happy with that six-man tag match.“
More Trending Stories
- Jimmy Wang Yang on How Vince McMahon Pitched His ‘Asian Redneck’ Gimmick
- Kenny Omega Says No One Can Talk About AEW All Out Incident, Advises Fans To Let It Go
- Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
- Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper