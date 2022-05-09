Note On Reason For Charlotte Flair Injury Angle At Wrestlemania Backlash

As previously reported, WWE announced that Charlotte Flair suffered a broken arm in her match with Ronda Rousey, which was a way to write her off of television. The injury is storyline, as Flair will be taking time off.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason that Flair is stepping away from WWE for the moment is because she is getting married. She has been engaged to Andrade for some time and the two are finally tying the knot. Flair previously said that the two were planning a summer wedding.

A broken arm takes around six to eight weeks to heal, so that’s likely how long she will be written out for.