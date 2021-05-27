Note On Reasoning Behind Recent Staff Cuts In WWE

Earlier this week WWE made several cuts to their staff, with major executives and employees from multiple divisions being let go. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the changes were discussed and WWE’s reasoning behind making the cuts was brought up.

According to Dave Meltzer, the changes were made in order to ‘cut the head count down’ and ‘increase their profitability.’ He noted that it will end up resulting in more employees having more work in the future. He noted that with WWE moving to a new building, they decided to ‘look over things’ and decided they had too many people who could be cut.

As noted in the original report, WWE has shown they can cut down on staff and still run efficiently, as they did during the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Meltzer added that with the company making money, they don’t feel the pressure to do as many new things, which is why some of the cuts came from the WWE studios arm and the digital media division. WWE isn’t going to do that as much because they will likely rely on the money they’re getting from FOX and elsewhere.

He also said that this management team isn’t as big on analytics and determine who their audience is and what they want as the company was under George Barrios. There are still analytical people on staff but it’s not as big of a priority. Lastly, new WWE President Nick Khan is also going to want to put his own people in spots, which had been happening previously.

In an interesting note, Meltzer speculated that if WWE was looking to sell the company, this is the kind of thing that would be good to do before that would happen. Obviously this is just speculation and there is no indication that is what WWE is doing.