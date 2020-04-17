Note On Recent AEW Dynamite Matches Airing Out of Order

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that several matches that aired on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite were aired out of order from when they are taped.

For example, Britt Baker had a match and seemed fine, even though her match with Hikaru Shida last week gave her a deviated septum.

Kip Sabian vs. Chuck Taylor was taped on a different day and added to this show to build Sabian up for his match with Dustin Rhodes next week.

Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager was taped at the Jacksonville tapings, as Moxley wasn’t brought in for the tapings in Georgia. Tony Khan reportedly made the call not to cut anything from the match, as he felt the match was “like art” and he didn’t want to mess with it.