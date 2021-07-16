Note On Recent Call-Ups To The WWE Main Roster From NXT

During last week’s episode of Smackdown, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox were called up to the main roster as a tag team. Under the names of Shotzi and Nox, they defeated Natalya and Tamina. On the same episode, a video promoting the upcoming debut of Toni Storm was revealed. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the recent callups were likely because of Vince McMahon getting the advance ticket sales for several live events that were lower than expected.

The feeling is that the upper card needs to be “freshened up” with new characters getting a push right away. One person close to the situation said that Vince decided there was “nobody new, fresh or exciting” on the roster, so he went to NXT to bring new faces to the main roster.