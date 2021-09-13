wrestling / News
Note On Recent Changes to WWE RAW and NXT
September 13, 2021
As previously reported, WWE made some changes to this week’s RAW, moving the WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton to tonight’s episode. Meanwhile, Samoa Joe recently vacated the NXT title due to injury.
Fightful Select reports that there was a major reshuffling to both shows, as there are lineup changes already happening for tomorrow’s NXT episode. Several of the changes for both shows are said to be “not within the control of the company.” NXT talent, meanwhile, have still not be told for many of the changes to the NXT brand. The changes to RAW and NXT both happened earlier than normal, when the scripts are already finalized.
