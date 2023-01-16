Note on Recent Cody Rhodes Segments On WWE RAW

WWE has been airing a series of Cody Rhodes segments on RAW, detailing his injury last year and his work to return to the ring. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Jeremy Borash has been in charge of producing the vignettes for Rhodes.

Obviously the goal of the segments is to build anticipation for Rhodes’ in-ring return, which is still rumored (but not confirmed) to be at the Royal Rumble. One way or another, Rhodes is said have plans set for him at Wrestlemania.