Note On Recent Office Firings Made In WWE and Why It Happened

February 3, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was reported last month that WWE was preparing to make several office cuts, though at the time it was unknown where the cuts would come from. A week later, it was announced that Matthew Drew, Senior Vice President of International, left the company.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports the cuts are being made in order to lower company costs and get it ready for a sale.

