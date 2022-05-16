Note On Recent WWE Money in the Bank Promo And Vince McMahon’s Involvement

As previously reported, the promo for WWE Money in the Bank features Cody Rhodes announcing that the winners could headline Wrestlemania. This ad has been repeated several times with no clarification on if the rules for Money in the Bank have changed.

Rhodes said: “One lucky male and female Superstar will win the chance to main event WrestleMania.”

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was Vince McMahon himself that scripted the line. However, the latest word is that plans for Money in the Bank will not change from how it used to be and the creative team has been told that things will stay the same. This comes after it was previously noted that McMahon has plans in place for the top matches of Wrestlemania and they do not involve the Money in the Bank winners.