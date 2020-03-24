wrestling / News
Note On Recently Added Wrestlemania 36 Matches, Why Rey Mysterio Isn’t Involved
March 24, 2020 | Posted by
Yesterday, WWE announced that two matches were added to Wrestlemania that seemingly had no build: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza.
In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that there were “a lot of ideas” for US title matches, but those plans likely involved Rey Mysterio. He noted that like Dana Brooke, Rey Mysterio is currently in quarantine and off the show.
The AOP likely would have been against the Street Profits but Rezar tore his bicep earlier this month. He said that WWE is simply ‘reacting to circumstance’ and ‘mixing things together.’
He added that Black vs. Lashley was likely added ‘to get Black on the show if nothing else.’
More Trending Stories
- AEW Announces Postponed Shows, Reveals Dynamite Will Be Taped On Closed Set Indefinitely
- Chris Jericho on His Involvement With Dark Side of the Ring’s Season Premiere, Its Approach to the Chris Benoit Story
- Baron Corbin Says He’s Frustrated By How Many Wrestlers In WWE Are Content With Being ‘Blah’, Reveals What Matt Hardy Praised Him For Backstage
- Matt Hardy Says He Would Have Had Better Opportunity In WWE For Creative Freedom If Triple H Was Solely In Power, Reveals Idea for Broken Block He Pitched to WWE