Note On Interesting Statistic About Planned Wrestlemania Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It was previously reported, the plan for the main event of Wrestlemania is still expected to be a match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, although whether that’s for the WWE title, the Universal title or both is up in the air.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, if the match does go on last, it will get both men closer to the most Wrestlemania main events in WWE history. For Reigns, it would give him third all-time with six, behind Hulk Hogan (eight) and Triple H (seven). Reigns currently has five Wrestlemania main events.

For Lesnar, it would be his fifth, tying him for fourth-most all-time with John Cena, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker and the Rock.