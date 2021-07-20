wrestling / News
Note On Plans For Reginald’s Push Following WWE 24/7 Title Win On RAW
July 20, 2021 | Posted by
Reginald captured the WWE 24/7 Championship on this week’s edition of RAW, with the victory coming shortly after a split with former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Mike Johnson of PWInsider has more details on the plans for Reginald moving forward.
According to Johnson, Reginald will be positioned as a babyface on the roster, and the current plan is to use his background from his experience as a Cirque du Soliel performer to utilize him as a unique personality.
The report also notes that the split with Jax and Baszler was done to specifically add something fresh to the current 24/7 division.
Prior to his run with Jax and Baszler, Reginald had been paired with Carmella on SmackDown.
