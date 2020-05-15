Note On Return of The Young Bucks and Hangman Page To AEW

As we previously reported, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks are expected to return to AEW for Double or Nothing, where they will team with Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega in a Stadium Stampede match against The Inner Circle. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the three will actually return on next week’s AEW Dynamite (May 20), which serves as the go-home show for Double or Nothing on May 23. As noted, none of them have been seen on the program since March.