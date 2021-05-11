wrestling / News

Note on ROH TV Tapings Set for This Week

May 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo, Jay Lethal

PWInsider reports that ROH is going to start its latest set of TV tapings later today in Baltimore, Maryland. Wrestlers have already been quarantining in the ROH bubble for the tapings.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading