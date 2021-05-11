wrestling / News
Note on ROH TV Tapings Set for This Week
May 11, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that ROH is going to start its latest set of TV tapings later today in Baltimore, Maryland. Wrestlers have already been quarantining in the ROH bubble for the tapings.
