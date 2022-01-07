Note On Roman Reigns Testing Positive For COVID-19, If His Risk For Complications Was Higher

Last week, it was reported that Roman Reigns was pulled from WWE’s Day 1 PPV due to being diagnosed with COVID-19. His challenger for the Universal title, Brock Lesnar, was inserted into the WWE title match instead and won.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that it’s unknown when WWE knew that Reigns had COVID, but he had been out of action since December 17. That was when two episodes of Smackdown were taped at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

With the CDC changing recommendations, WWE changed its policies for testing, as previously noted. Those presenting or reporting symptoms are tested and have to quarantine for five days if positive. If they have a negative test on the fifth and sixth days after their positive test, they can return. As Reigns has been cleared to return for tonight’s Smackdown at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, he would have had to pass tests on Wednesday and Thursday at the latest.

There had been concern for Reigns regarding his history with leukemia, and the belief that it made him immunocompromised and at higher risk for COVID complications. According to the Observer, the belief now is that his risks aren’t any different than anyone else, which is why he agreed to return full time.

The American Society of Hematology and Dr. Alex Patel stated that the the immune system is believed to be “fairly normal” after CML leukemia, which is the strain Reigns has. If he got the vaccine and the booster shot, which is likely, he would be okay even after dealing with leukemia twice. It doesn’t affect the immune system as much as it used to, as chemotherapy is no longer used to treat it except in desperate situations. The medicine used, Gleevec, doesn’t hurt the immune system so someone who takes it wouldn’t be at a higher risk for COVID complications.