Note On Plans For Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio Match On SmackDown, Another Match Pitched For WWE Hell In A Cell

There has been lots of speculation surrounding WWE’s decision to switch Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio for the Universal Championship from Hell in a Cell to this week’s SmackDown. Fightful Select has more details on the plans for the match, plus another match that has been pitched for Hell in a Cell.

According to Fightful, as of Friday morning, WWE sources confirmed that the booking for Reigns vs. Mysterio is to set to be “straight up, no frills, no goofy finish” and not include the match being “run back” on Sunday.

Fightful notes that Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn was pitched to be added to the Hell in a Cell card and seemed to be in place for the show. However, that plan was reportedly changed as well, with uncertainty on where things stand with both situations.

Additionally, the report mentions that the red Hell in a Cell structure is currently set up inside the WWE ThunderDome ahead of tonight’s SmackDown.