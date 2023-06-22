wrestling / News

Note on Rumored Character Direction For Jack Perry

June 22, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite 7-27-22 Jungle Boy Jack Perry Image Credit: AEW

Jack Perry is set to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door when he faces SANADA. But AEW reportedly has more plans for him on the horizon. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the former Jungle Boy is indeed set to turn heel in the company soon.

Perry has been teasing something in recent weeks, including when he almost cheated at Double or Nothing.

article topics :

Jack Perry, Joseph Lee

