Note on Rumored Character Direction For Jack Perry
June 22, 2023 | Posted by
Jack Perry is set to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door when he faces SANADA. But AEW reportedly has more plans for him on the horizon. During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the former Jungle Boy is indeed set to turn heel in the company soon.
Perry has been teasing something in recent weeks, including when he almost cheated at Double or Nothing.
