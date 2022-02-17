Note On Rumored Creative Plans For WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday

WWE will present the 2022 Elimination Chamber PPV this Saturday from Riydah, Saudi Arabia. It will be the final ‘premium live event’ for the company until Wrestlemania, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, there will be some big story changes at that event.

Dave Meltzer says he was told that there would be several “twists and turns” at Saturday’s event that would set the stage for Wrestlemania in April. It’s unknown exactly what those plans will be.

Meltzer added that most people are expecting the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to be title for title, which is something Brock said he wanted on WWE TV. For that to happen, Lesnar would have to win the Elimination Chamber and Reigns would have to beat Goldberg. Whether or not any twists happen with that remains to be seen. Meltzer said there was “a lot of different ways” WWE could go leading into their biggest show of the year.