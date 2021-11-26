UPDATED: Bandido Set For AAA Mega Championship Match at Triplemania Regia

UPDATE: AAA has now confirmed that Bandido is the fifth man in the five-way AAA Mega Championship match at Triplemania Regia.

Bandido reacted to the news in a video on Twitter (translation via Fightful): “ROH World Champion, PWG World Champion, 1st Mexican to win the Battle of LA. Who better to say hello to all the foreigners to Aztec territory than the Most Wanted Man? I will tell y’all one thing: I will not let you all take what belongs to us by law. With love and passion, I will fight for that Mega Championship. Let’s go, sold out like bandidos, to TripleMania Regia!”

Original: As we’ve previously reported, there will be a five wrestler multi-man match for the newly-vacated AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania Regia. The belt was previously held by Kenny Omega before he was forced to take time off due to injury. So far, El Hijo del Vikingo, Jay Lethal, Samuray del Sol and Bobby Fish have been announced. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bandido will be the fifth man in the match, as the ROH World Champion was a late addition to the show. AAA has yet to confirm the masked wrestler’s involvement.