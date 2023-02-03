Note On Rumored Lineup For This Year’s Wrestlemania (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

At this time, only three matches are confirmed for Wrestlemania, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal title. The other confirmed bouts include Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title and Bianca Belair defending the RAW Women’s title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber match in two weeks. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has notes on the rest of the rumored card, including which matches are ‘locked in’ at this point. Those matches include:

* John Cena vs. Austin Theory (it’s unknown if the US title will be on the line)

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

* Some type of sponsored match

Other matches that have been either rumored or teased on television include:

* Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

* The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens

It was also noted that Brock Lesnar is confirmed for Mania, and would likely face Bobby Lashley if that match doesn’t happen at Elimination Chamber first.

Another likely match is Edge vs. Finn Balor, with Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Balor & Ripley likely for Elimination Chamber. There were rumors for a Hell in a Cell match between Brood Edge and Demon Balor at the Royal Rumble, which could happen here (although this wasn’t confirmed).

Finally, it was noted that Cena will not likely appear on TV much to build his match with Theory. An angle was shot at the December 30 Smackdown that hasn’t aired. Cena is currently filming Amazon’s Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne, Australia, and will be there for all of February and most of March.