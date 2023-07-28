Note on Rumored Matches for AEW All In

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that there are a couple of matches rumored for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, although nothing has been confirmed. Kota Ibushi recently said he would be in London for the event, which led to rumors of Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ibushi & Kenny Omega. However, Jericho vs. Will Ospreay has also been rumored for the event.

With two shows that week, All In and All Out, the only match announced for either is Darby Allin vs. Luchasaurus for the TNT title in Chicago.

Other possible matches have been hinted at on TV, like CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks, Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy and MJF vs. Adam Cole, but it remains to be seen where they land. AEW has yet to announce anything for the event, which is now a month away.