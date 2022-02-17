Note On Rumored Plan For Buddy Matthews In AEW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

It was reported yesterday that Buddy Matthews is rumored to join AEW soon, with creative plans for the former WWE wrestler “already decided.” In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about what those creative plans might be, and suggested that Matthews is likely to join the House of Black.

During last night’s AEW Dynamite, there was a segment in which Malakai Black and Brody King hear a knock on the door. King asks Black who they’re waiting for, and Black says, “history.” This wouldn’t be the first time that Matthews has knocked on Black’s door. In WWE, their feud began when Matthews, then Murphy, answered Black’s repeated open challenge by doing just that. So the two definitely have a history.

Meltzer said that he has heard rumors that there have been talks about pairing Matthews with Black and King. This could potentially set up a trios match against PAC, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix down the road.